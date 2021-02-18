2021 PNGOC Media Briefing

The briefing held every two years provides media organizations an overview on PNGOC and its programs and events.

The PNGOC has acknowledged the continued partnership with the media.

The conference was to give reporters from various media organisations, an overview of the PNGOC, its programs and events.

“We must never underestimate the role of media. We view the media as a key partner that plays an important role to promote our athletes and Team PNG to achieve our vision to inspire and unite Papua New Guinea through sporting excellence and success. Media also help us give mileage to our corporate sponsors whom we rely on heavily for support,” said PNGOC General-Secretary Auvita Rapilla.

The PNGOC is gearing up to host several of its fundraising events and to be part of the contingent for the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games from the 19th to the 27th in July.

The Secretary General and staff at the Secretariat presentations include, PNGOC’s History, its Strategic Direction; Olympic games, Commonwealth and Pacific Games Movements; PNGOC’s Sponsorship and Fundraising events and the Justification Committee Process to qualify athletes for the big competitions under the International Olympic Committee