2021 Legal Year Opens

He made this remarks during the opening of the 2021 Legal year dedication service at the Koki SDA church in Port Moresby.

The Judiciary, correctional services and members of entire Justice Sector gathered at the Koki SDA Church in Port Moresby for the dedication service to mark the opening of the 2021 legal year.

Bad weather prevented the usual parade or march by members of the legal fraternity.

In his address, Chief Justice Sir Gibbs Salika who assumed the role as Chief Justice in 2018 says there have been significant reforms in the Judiciary since taking office.

He said in last year alone, the Supreme Court dealt with more cases compared to previous years.

Sir Gibbs called on fellow Judges and Magistrates around the country to work diligently and fast track the backlog of cases still pending for hearing.

Judges and Magistrates are supposed to deal with 150 cases each year, however the Chief Justice challenged them to take up more cases.

He encouraged his Judges to attain more skills to improve and better perform their duties.