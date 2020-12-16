2021 academic calendar announced

|
TERM
|
START OF TERM
|
END OF TERM
|
NO. OF TEACHING WEEKS
|
TERM HOLIDAYS
|
1
|
Mon, Feb 1
|
Fri, April 9
|
10
|
Mon, April 12 – Fri, April 16
|
2
|
Mon, April 19
|
Fri, June 25
|
10
|
Mon, June 28 – Fri, July 9
|
3
|
Mon, July 12
|
Fri, Sept 17
|
10
|
Mon, Sept 20 – Fri, Sept 24
|
4
|
Mon, Sept 27
|
Fri, Dec 10
|
11
|
Mon, Dec 13 - Fri, Jan 28, 2022
- In 2021, teachers resume duties on Monday, January 25
- Students begin classes on Monday, February 1, 2021
Dr Kombra said the announcement of the Term Dates is to ensure that parents and guardians, government departments, business houses, churches and non-government organisations that also depend on the education calendar plan their events and activities.
The dates for the National Examinations are:
|
NATIONAL EXAMINATION
|
DATES
|
Lower secondary school certificate written expression examination (Grade 10)
|
Thursday, June 3, 2021
|
Upper secondary school certificate written expression examination (Grade 12)
|
Monday, August 2, 2021
|
Lower secondary school certificate examination (Grade 10)
|
Monday, October 11 – Friday, October 15, 2021
|
Upper secondary school certificate examination (Grade 12)
|
Monday, October 18 – Friday, October 22, 2021
|
Certificate of basic education examination (Grade 8)
|
Monday, October 25 – Thursday, October 28, 2021
The theme for 2021 is “Promoting Access to Quality Education and Training for All”. The theme was derived from the National Education Plan 2020-2029 Focus Area number two, which is ‘access’.
“I encourage all officers in the Department, the Teaching Service Commission, the Office of Libraries and Archives together with the schools and institutions under the National Education System to observe the theme in their planned activities,” said Dr Kombra.
(Students of Tsewi Primary School in Menyamya district, Morobe Province)