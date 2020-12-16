2021 academic calendar announced

TERM START OF TERM END OF TERM NO. OF TEACHING WEEKS TERM HOLIDAYS 1 Mon, Feb 1 Fri, April 9 10 Mon, April 12 – Fri, April 16 2 Mon, April 19 Fri, June 25 10 Mon, June 28 – Fri, July 9 3 Mon, July 12 Fri, Sept 17 10 Mon, Sept 20 – Fri, Sept 24 4 Mon, Sept 27 Fri, Dec 10 11 Mon, Dec 13 - Fri, Jan 28, 2022

In 2021, teachers resume duties on Monday, January 25

Students begin classes on Monday, February 1, 2021

Dr Kombra said the announcement of the Term Dates is to ensure that parents and guardians, government departments, business houses, churches and non-government organisations that also depend on the education calendar plan their events and activities.

The dates for the National Examinations are:

NATIONAL EXAMINATION DATES Lower secondary school certificate written expression examination (Grade 10) Thursday, June 3, 2021 Upper secondary school certificate written expression examination (Grade 12) Monday, August 2, 2021 Lower secondary school certificate examination (Grade 10) Monday, October 11 – Friday, October 15, 2021 Upper secondary school certificate examination (Grade 12) Monday, October 18 – Friday, October 22, 2021 Certificate of basic education examination (Grade 8) Monday, October 25 – Thursday, October 28, 2021

The theme for 2021 is “Promoting Access to Quality Education and Training for All”. The theme was derived from the National Education Plan 2020-2029 Focus Area number two, which is ‘access’.

“I encourage all officers in the Department, the Teaching Service Commission, the Office of Libraries and Archives together with the schools and institutions under the National Education System to observe the theme in their planned activities,” said Dr Kombra.

(Students of Tsewi Primary School in Menyamya district, Morobe Province)