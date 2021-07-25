200 Voluntarily Vaccinated

The National Control Centre in collaboration with Vision City, conducted onsite vaccinations at the Amphitheatre for the public to get their first or second doses.

Some of PNG’s popular vocal artists, motivational speakers, church leaders and other well-known citizens who have gotten the jab, shared their experience with those in attendance.

The session began at 8am in the morning and ended at 2pm in the afternoon.

There will be similar vaccination programs in the future. Members of the public will be advised on where to go to receive vaccinations.