200 police recruits dedicated

They are part of 509 young people selected to undergo police recruit and cadets training programs from the 13,039 shortlisted applicants for the 2023 recruitment exercise.

The 222 new recruits were dedicated through a dedication ceremony held inside a Catholic Church witnessed by Minister for Internal Security Peter Tsiamalili Jnr, Member for Moresby North West Lohia Boe Samuel, Police Commissioner David Manning, Deputy Police Commissioner Joanne Clarkson and other delegates.

The Deputy Police Commissioner Clarkson said they were trained not only to be police officers but responsible and respectful men and women.

“This training you have conducted is not only to developed police officers but to build responsible, respectful citizens of this country,” she said.

Clarkson said this is a beginning of a new chapter for the new recruits and urge them to be agents of change when they go out as police men and women to serve the community.

Minister Tsiamalili Jnr told the new recruits that they have made an important decision to serve the state and they must serve diligently.

“You have put your hands up to serve the country and you will be performing for the rest of your lives and how you start is very important,” he said.

The Minister contextualized the message preached during the dedication ceremony stating that the foundation of the new recruits in the academy is training, understanding the word of God and success.