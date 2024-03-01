1RPIR welcomes 37th unit commander

He succeeds outgoing Commander, Lieutenant Colonel Heta Nombe.

The ceremony was marked by the symbolic transfer of the command sword, representing the formal passing of leadership from the 36th unit commander to the 37th.

In his farewell address, Lt Col Nombe reflected on the challenges and the accomplishments achieved during his tenure. He urged Lt Col Dekaetavara to aim high and exceed expectations in his new role.

“To you my brother, incoming CO, Lieutenant Colonel Dekaetavara. Your years of service in various capacities has set you up for this challenge. It is a privilege to be appointed CO of the First Battalion. Your years of service has positioned you to this post. Be strong in every aspect. In difficult times, your troops depend on you. Be visible, dominate, align your command team,” Lt Col Nombe stated.

Lt Col Dekaetavara commended Lt Col Nombe's leadership, and he further emphasized the importance of upholding integrity and professionalism within the unit. He challenged his troops to embody these values as they move forward under his command.

“Lieutenant Colonel Nombe has done many great things that will challenge me, my staff, as I take on this opportunity to lead the unit.”

As a way forward for the unit and himself, Lt Col Dekaetavara highlighted the values of integrity and professionalism. “They are interdependent. Without them, one will fail itself,” Lt Col Dakaetavara said.

Chief of Force Preparation, Colonel Craig Solomon represented the Chief of Defence Force at the parade.

“The First Battalion has a lot of history and a very long one. A lot of fine men have served in this unit.

“Only a few are chosen to lead and command this prestigious unit, which is the First Battalion of the Royal Pacific Islands Regiment. Lieutenant Colonel Dakaetavara you are one of those selected few. I want you to know that unit commanders are held to higher standards of personal and professional conduct, both on and off duty,” Col Solomon said.

He further stated that COs are expected to uphold a higher standards of responsibility, reliability and leadership. PNGDF headquarters will hold them accountable if they fall short of these standards.

“Lieutenant Colonel Dekaetavara, I want you to know that Headquarters PNGDF has confidence in your ability as a leader and wants you to do well as the commanding officer of this regiment.

“Don’t forget to always seek God’s guidance in everything you do, in that way you will never go astray,” Col Solomon encouraged Lt Col Dakaetavara.

PNGDF service men and women, schoolchildren, immediate families and friends of the outgoing, and incoming COs witnessed the handover event together with the Head of the Australian Defence staff in PNG, PNGDF branch heads and directors and other Port Moresby based units personnel.