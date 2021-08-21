18 Acquire Research Skills

The one-week intensive study covered key aspects of research methods skills ranging from how to do proper research, research design, sampling techniques, data collection, data processing and analysis and, report writing.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony, PNG NRI Council Acting Chairman Wilson Thompson said PNG NRI saw that the public and private sector needed research methods skills that are important.

“We need more detailed research and analysis and presentation that can influence policies. What we are doing at PNG NRI is to create opportunities for Papua New Guineans in research. This is a contribution of PNG NRI to the country,” he said.

PNG NRI’s Deputy Director for Research and coordinator of the course, Associate Professor Eugene Ezebilo, congratulated the participants and told them to use what they have learnt in their work.

“As you go back, we look forward to you using the state-of-the-art methods in conducting research,” he said.

He also urged the participants to share what they have learnt with others.

Representing the participants, lawyers of the Constitutional Law and Reform Commission Salome Bamler and Collin Yak thanked PNG NRI for offering the course.

“Let’s be realistic and confident in our research and data collection because whatever we collect can be used against us,” Mr Yak said.

PNG NRI Acting Director, Dr Osborne Sanida told the participants that they were welcome to go back and collaborate with PNG NRI.

Dr Sanida said, “Together we can achieve more so you are always welcome to come back.”