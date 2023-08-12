17 injured in PMV accident

The NCD St John ambulance service dispatched three ambulances and two Paramedic response units to the case and upon arrival found a PMV overturned.

Nine people who were in serious condition were transported to the Port Moresby General Hospital.

St John Ambulance chief executive officer, Matt Cannon has reminded motorists to be careful.

“This is another timely reminder about the hazards of this stretch of road. About every six months there is a serious collision on this stretch of road. It is understood that PMVs are not supposed to be on this road,” Cannon said.