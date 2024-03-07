16 depart for NZ

They departed the shores of the country for New Zealand (NZ) as part of the second batch of the Central Provincial Member’s Labour Mobility program.

The sixteen youths will be in Auckland, New Zealand for nine months and will be part of the labour mobility scheme for DMS farms.

Mother Kathy Renagi was overjoyed and thankful that her nephew and son had been allowed to travel overseas and earn some new skills working on a farm.

“I want to thank Madam Governor Rufina Peter for this initiative, Central Manpower Recruitment Labour Mobility and the team for giving this kind of break for the youth of Central, I am grateful because today my nephew will leave and my son is on the next batch to travel.”

For many of these young men, this is the first time to travel overseas and they have gone through a vigorous routine of checks, and interviews with the PNG Labour Mobility Unit (LMU), DMS and the Central Provincial Government and They have been trained and encouraged to represent themselves and the Central Province to the best of their ability.

DMS was part of nine companies who are part of the New Zealand Recognised Seasonal Employer (RSE) who were in PNG in October of 2023 last year to engage more Papua New Guineans to part of the Labour Mobility Scheme in New Zealand.

On the 17th of July 2023, the Central Provincial Member Rufina Peter assisted service provider, Central Manpower Recruitment for Labour Mobility with a total of K300, 000 allowing the youths and adults in the Central Province to get mobilised for fruit picking and learning the trade of butchery overseas.

So far a total of 32 youth from Central Province have left for Australia and New Zealand securing contracts to work on farms with more to follow in the coming weeks.