1,500 youths screen employment project

Dubbed ‘second chance’ for young people aged between 16 and 29, the National Capital District Commission (NCDC) is taking the Project head on, to benefit its youths in the electorates as well as the Motu Koita areas.

Project champion and NCD Governor, Powes Parkop maintains that 70 percent of the population is under 30 years old, making youths most of the population and coupled with high rates of youth unemployment, more needs to be done at all sectors nationwide.

The 1,500 youths will make up batches (intake) three, four and five.

They are from Ward One (Hanuabada, Tatana and Baruni), Ward Seven (Garden Hill, Hohola 1, 2, 3, 4, Murray Barracks and Burns Peak), and Ward 11 (all stages in Gerehu, Rainbow and the surrounding areas).

The mass screening began Tuesday 13th June 2023 and will run for at least four weeks at designated locations within the Northwest electorate.

The screening includes the Eligibility Screening Survey (ESS), the aptitude test, and the Baseline survey being conducted by Digicel Group as an independent survey firm.

The UYEP II Project aims to improve the capacity of participating young men and women in Project areas, to engage in productive income generating activities. The Project is inclusive of all youths, including those living with disability, and has a gender target of 50 percent females.