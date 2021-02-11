 

14 new cases reported

11:14, February 11, 2021
Papua New Guinea reported 14 new cases of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the last 24 hours increasing the country’s total cases to 914.

The National Pandemic Control Centre has reported that the latest cases were reported in Madang and the nation’s capital.

NCD reported one case whilst Madang reported 13 cases. The 13 reported cases in Madang are all male, ages ranging from 21 to 46 years.

They were detected through contact tracing.

The 13 cases did not show symptoms of the COVID-19 virus at the time of testing, but swab samples returned otherwise.

A 23 year old male is the latest to be tested positive in NCD.

He was experiencing muscle aches at the time of testing.

The country's COVID-19 now stands at 914, with 59 of them in isolation. 

A total of 43,728 people have tested COVID-19. Eight hundred and forty-six have recovered whilst 232 samples are pending results in the laboratories.

Seventeen provinces including the Autonomous Region of Bougainville (AROB) have reported cases.

Provinces                        Confirmed Cases

NCD                                    372

Western Province            226

West New Britain             194

East New Britain               30

New Ireland                       22

Madang                              14

Eastern Highlands            13

Central                              11

Western Highlands          10

Morobe                               9

East Sepik                            3

Enga                                     3

Milne Bay                              2

West Sepik                            2

AROB                                     1

Hela Province                      1

Madang                                 1

TOTAL                                914

