14 new cases reported

The National Pandemic Control Centre has reported that the latest cases were reported in Madang and the nation’s capital.
NCD reported one case whilst Madang reported 13 cases. The 13 reported cases in Madang are all male, ages ranging from 21 to 46 years.
They were detected through contact tracing.
The 13 cases did not show symptoms of the COVID-19 virus at the time of testing, but swab samples returned otherwise.
A 23 year old male is the latest to be tested positive in NCD.
He was experiencing muscle aches at the time of testing.
The country's COVID-19 now stands at 914, with 59 of them in isolation.
A total of 43,728 people have tested COVID-19. Eight hundred and forty-six have recovered whilst 232 samples are pending results in the laboratories.
Seventeen provinces including the Autonomous Region of Bougainville (AROB) have reported cases.
Provinces Confirmed Cases
NCD 372
Western Province 226
West New Britain 194
East New Britain 30
New Ireland 22
Madang 14
Eastern Highlands 13
Central 11
Western Highlands 10
Morobe 9
East Sepik 3
Enga 3
Milne Bay 2
West Sepik 2
AROB 1
Hela Province 1
Madang 1
TOTAL 914