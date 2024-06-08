13TH Festival Opening Ceremony a Vibrant Celebration

Set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Pacific Ocean, the festival is set to transform the islands into a bustling hub of artistic exchange and celebration over the next few days.

Dancers from various Pacific Islands, adorned in splendid attire, took centre stage, their movements weaving a spellbinding narrative of grace and tradition. Among the standout performances, Papua New Guinea's cultural ambassadors delivered a breathtaking presentation of their unique traditional customs, leaving the audience in awe during the opening ceremony.

Representing Papua New Guinea (PNG), three distinguished singsing groups from Morobe, Central, and Chimbu provinces illuminated the festival with the beauty of PNG's cultures and traditions. Alongside captivating performances, these groups showcased their expertise in bilum and basket weaving, as well as visual arts, offering a glimpse into the rich tapestry of Papua New Guinean heritage.

Anslom Band's performance at the festival promises to add to its allure, with rehearsals smoothly progressing at Thunder Studio Hawaii. TEAM PNG's itinerary includes performances at various venues, including Winward Mall, Kapi’Olani Band stand for the King Kamehameha Celebration Ho’olaule’a, Festival Village Stage at the Hawaii Convention Centre, and Waikiki Beach Walk.

A contingent of 120 Papua New Guinean delegates graced the opening ceremony, joining delegates from Fiji, Palau, Northern Marianas, Guam, Niue, Norfolk Islands, and New Zealand. Together, they fostered cultural exchange and camaraderie among Pacific nations while residing at the University of Hawaii at Manoa.

During the grand opening, tokens of respect and appreciation were exchanged, underscoring the significance of Papua New Guinea's participation at the 13th Festival of Pacific Arts and Culture in Honolulu, Hawaii.

This gesture served as a testament to the spirit of unity and collaboration that defined this momentous event, highlighting the invaluable contributions of each participating nation to the cultural mosaic of the Pacific region.