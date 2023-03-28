13,000 shortlisted for police recruitment

Deputy Commissioner of Police and Chief of Administration, Joanne Clarkson said the final number of the shortlisted applicants is expected to go up once the screening process is completed for the remaining online applications for the rest of the country.

“For 560 positions, this is perhaps the largest number of applications ever received for any police recruitment drive,” Ms Clarkson said.

She said the interviews will begin the following week for 3,985 applicants shortlisted for the National Capital District, Central and Gulf Provinces. She said the names of the 3,985 shortlisted applicants for the three provinces will be published in the daily newspapers (The National and the Post-Courier) for three days starting tomorrow, Wednesday and Friday.

Interviews for those shortlisted for the NCD, Central and Gulf Provinces will commence on Monday 3rd – 21st of April 2023 at the Rita Flynn court in Port Moresby.

The tentative schedules for interviews for the other commands are as follows:

For the Northern and Border Commands – a total of 5,261 applicants were shortlisted. Interviews for the two commands will commence from May 8-June 2.

A total of 1,583 applicants were shortlisted for the Highland Eastern End Command. Interviews will commence from 8–19 May.

For the Highlands Western End Command, a total of 1,153 applicants were shortlisted. Interviews will commence from the 8 th of May -2 nd of June.

of May -2 of June. There were 368 applicants shortlisted for the Southern and Border Commands. Interviews will commence on the 22 nd of May -2 nd June.

of May -2 June. For the New Guinea Islands Command and the Autonomous Region of Bougainville, a total of 2,505 applicants were shortlisted. Interviews will commence from the 5th -16th of June 2023.

Ms Clarkson said, “These are the tentative schedule and whilst we want to remain as close as we can to this, the final schedule will depend on a number of external factors, including the finalization of the screening of the remaining online applications as well as the anticipated by-elections.”

The screening and interview will be done in each command for a period of two to three weeks. Twelve selection teams are ready to roll out the interviews and the necessary information on the timing and venue for each command will be announced in the coming weeks.

“This is a massive number of shortlisted applicants for the 560 positions for both constable and officer cadet positions. It will be a challenge for us so we need cooperation and understanding from everyone.

“For the first time we have engaged a private company to do the recruitment and so far, they have been professional and transparent. We have learnt from the Police Reservist recruitment drive we initiated before the 2022 National General Elections and have taken steps to protect the integrity of the current recruitment process,” Ms Clarkson said.

“People will be selected on merit. We want to get the best people into the Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary.”