13,000 displaced as relief efforts underway

Reports from the Provincial Disaster Committee indicate a critical need for water and food supplies among those affected. Acknowledging this urgency, Governor Sasindran Muthuvel has directed the dispatch of relief supplies starting today, in collaboration with New Britain Palm Oil Limited and Hargy Oil Palms Limited.

Relief efforts are anticipated ns from the Provincial Government and other support agencies. Governor Muthuvel expressed gratitude to Member for Nipa Kutubu, Dr. Billy Joseph, who contributed K30,000 towards relief efforts and pledged an additional K20,000 for the purchase of essential medical supplies.

To streamline disaster response activities, a Disaster Forward Operating Base has been established at Bialla. Additionally, four health teams from the Provincial Health Authority have been deployed to the care centers, emphasizing the importance of swift medical assistance.

As the situation unfolds, the Provincial Disaster Committee remains committed to addressing the immediate needs of the displaced population, working in collaboration with various stakeholders to ensure a coordinated and effective response.