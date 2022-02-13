13 Charged For Damaging Police Property

Madang Provincial Police Commander Acting Superintendent Mazuc Rubiang said the men were alleged to have damaged three police vehicles, the police louvres and holding cell, and threw stones the Bogia Traffic Officers, two of whom sustained injuries.

The attack was in relation to the shooting death of 28-year-old Jerom Handuwi at Bogia Station. The policeman alleged to have shot and killed the Handuwi, has been arrested and charged with willful murder. He is being detained at the Jomba Police Station in Madang.

PPC Rubiang said some of the youth who were taken to the police station, were sent back home. On the 13 who were identified as being involved in the attack on the police property, were detained. One of main suspects had used an iron rod to smash the police vehicle widows, and also broke open the police station cell. His actions led to the escape of two detainees.

The PPC also met with relatives of the deceased at Bogia Station and assured them that the alleged perpetrator is being dealt with. He also reminded them anyone who breaks the law must face the consequences, including the 13. PPC Rubiang said police property belongs to the state, and not the policeman involved in the shooting.