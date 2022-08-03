12th Medical Team arrives

The event was witnessed by the Chinese Ambassador to PNG, Ambassador Cheng Pengnua and his Economic and Commercial Counsellor, Liu Linlin.

The Medical team comprises 7 Medical Specialist doctors, one Operating theatre nurse and one English Interpreter.

Dr Molumi told the medical team that their arrival is very much welcomed, at a time when PMGH is transiting into a specialist medical referral hospital under the new National health Plan 2021-2030.

“So as I’ve said Port Moresby General Hospital is specializing or is moving towards becoming a specialist hospital. Many of you are specialists in your own field in different categories of health care so thank you for your coming to PMGH to provide some of those services, (and) teach our staff as well,” said Dr. Molumi.

Ambassador of China to PNG, Cheng Pengnua applauded the good performance of the outgoing 11th team of doctors, mentioning the Chinese government’s recognition of their work in Papua New Guinea and their accomplishments.

This year marks the 20th year of China sending a medical team to PNG. Over the past 20 years China has sent 11 medical teams to PNG comprising 109 staff. The latest 12th medical team to arrive puts the number Chinese medical staff to have come to PNG under this program, to 117.

Ambassador Pengnua said the Medical team members have contributed to the development of the medical and health care in PNG, deepening the friendship between the people of China and PNG.

“Profoundly I found in the spirit of the Chinese Medical team that is tenacious, dedicated, saving lives with boundless love,” Ambassador Pengnua said.

Apart from the sending medical teams China and PNG have also carried out a series of cooperation in the health sector.