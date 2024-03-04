12 students join leadership program

The announcement came during the annual Archer Leaders cocktail event, which celebrated the remarkable achievements of the 2023 cohort while welcoming the new leaders into the fold.

Focused on education, health, equality, and leadership, the Archer Leadership Development Program, spearheaded by the Australian NGO, provides final-year tertiary students in PNG with a comprehensive leadership experience aimed at nurturing their potential to become exceptional leaders.

Chosen from a pool of 300 applicants representing diverse academic backgrounds such as law, economics, engineering, and marine science, the 12 participants will embark on a year-long journey. This journey includes an exchange program in Australia, adaptive leadership workshops, industry internships, mentorship opportunities, tuition fee support, and resources for community projects.

Reflecting on the program's impact, Luther Temai, a 2023 Archer Leader, emphasized how it pushed him out of his comfort zone, enabling personal and professional growth through adaptive leadership and the confidence gained from overcoming challenges.

The Archer Leadership program boasts a proven track record, with over 70% of alumni actively engaged in community projects and 77% assuming leadership roles. Notably, all participants feel equipped to tackle complex challenges, contributing to positive change in their communities.

During the cocktail event, Australian High Commissioner to PNG John Feakes, lauded the achievements of the Archer Leaders, underscoring the pivotal role of education and leadership in driving development and prosperity.

,CEO of KTF Dr. Genevieve Nelson, expressed pride in the incoming cohort of Archer Leaders, recognizing their dedication to a better future for PNG. She emphasised the organization's commitment to broadening perspectives and creating networks to empower young leaders.

Supported by the Fred P Archer Trust, Newmont, and Kina Bank, the Archer Leadership Program continues to provide hope among Papua New Guinean youth, nurturing a new generation of visionary leaders poised to effect meaningful change in their country and beyond.