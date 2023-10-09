12 arrested for assaulting policeman

According to Police Officers on the ground, the group of men who reside in Kwikila were fighting amongst themselves. When the policemen heard about the incident he walked over to stop the fight. During the cause of stopping the fight, the men retaliated and cut him on his head.

Police report revealed that the same group of men had been consistently disturbing the community when they are drunk.

The Central Provincial Police Commander Supt. Laimo Asi after citing report form the incident, told the district and provincial authorities to be vigilant and cautious in allowing outsiders to operate business in the district.

“Some of these people who are coming and operating their business, don’t comply with district laws and systems, so don’t get bribes for your own benefit whilst everybody’s lives are put at risk,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Police Officer is undergoing treatment at Kwilkila hospital.