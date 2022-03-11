11 Political Parties De-registered

The parties were de-registered on 28 January, exactly three months before the issue of writs on 28 April. The 11 political parties are;

Republican Party SOM Pioneer Party PNG Youth Party PNG Socialist Party Paradise Kingdom Party PNG Human Rights Party Wantok in Godly Services Party PNG Destiny Party Stars Alliance Party People’s United Assembly Party Nation’s Interest Party

Registrar of Political Parties, Dr Alphonse Gelu said the Organic Law came into operation in 2003 and since 2007, the Registry of Political Parties and Integrity of Political Parties and Candidates Commission have de-registered political parties.

He said one of the main reason for the de-registration is the non-compliance with relevant provisions of the Organic Law on the Integrity of Political Parties and Candidates.

However, Dr Gelu said as required by the Organic Law the 11 Parties are given the opportunity to appeal and a number of them have presented their appeal in which the Commission will assess.

He said if the Parties’ appeal is based on genuine reasons then they will be reinstated.

“There’s been an issue about the nature of the political parties in Papua New Guinea, where they only come out during elections, after elections they go out, but what the Registry has done is that we try to maintain to keep them with us throughout the electoral cycle,” Dr Gelu said.

He said they try to keep political parties within the electoral cycle that is the time from the return of writs through to the issue of writs for the next election. Within this period, the parties are invited to participate in workshops, seminars and expos.

Meantime, Dr Gelu said political parties must be active in informing the country about themselves so the people are aware to make better choices and decision during election,

“How many of the political parties our people out in the rural areas know about them, out people don’t know about this political parties even the names of the political parties and their leaders.

“It is paramount for political parties after the return of writs they don’t go to sleep, they should travel the country and do awareness and we are encouraging our political parties to do.”