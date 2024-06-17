11 bodies retrieved as recovery efforts end

Initiated on May 29, 2024, the 14-day recovery exercise, approved by the United Nations, ended with only 11 bodies successfully recovered from the debris.

Isar Pulip, spokesperson for the local landslide committee, confirmed that the decision to halt further recovery attempts was made per health authorities' directives. "We have accepted the grim reality that only a fraction of the victims could be retrieved from the rubble," Pulip stated.

"Out of respect, we have decided to let the remaining 151 individuals rest in peace."

Addressing earlier reports that suggested a higher death toll, local leaders clarified that the landslide had claimed 162 lives, not the speculated 2000. Plans are now underway for a mass burial site that will feature a large cemetery with a monument listing the names of those tragically lost in the disaster.

However, tensions have arisen over the construction of a bypass road by the Enga Provincial Disaster Committee. The road, intended to provide access to a reopened mine 30 kilometres away, has faced opposition from surviving landowners of Yambali village.

Elizabeth Thomas, speaking on behalf of the villagers, expressed concerns over the road passing through what will become a sacred burial ground.

"Authorities must respect our cultural traditions by completing the mourning rituals and relocating us properly before any road construction proceeds," Thomas emphasized.

Recently, the Provincial Disaster Committee proposed a plan, endorsed by geotechnical specialists, for the permanent resettlement of 7000 affected individuals. This plan includes relocating survivors from Yambali village and other impacted areas behind Mt Mungulo. Additionally, a segment of the highway to Porgera will be relocated to mitigate future risks.

As the community mourns and plans for its future, the aftermath of the Mulitaka Landslide continues to shape discussions on disaster preparedness and cultural preservation in the region.