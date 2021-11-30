106th ‘Sam Siga’ Underway

The annual event is commonly referred to as the “Sam Siga”, which means “bikpla bung”.

By far, the Sam Siga is one of the oldest people's forum that has been hosted at various villages around Morobe for more than 100 years now.

Delegates of the Sam Siga come from areas covering almost 70 percent of Morobe Province; either the whole district or some LLGs of the seven out of nine districts.

The previous Sam Siga, the 105th conference, was held at Nasing Village, Finschhafen, while the next Sam Siga will be hosted by the Laulau Seket.

In every Sam Siga, the host village prepares to cater and accommodate visitors from far and wide around the province. Apart from the hospitality, it has become tradition that each host also showcase their unique context of constructing the forum stage, usually referred to as the “tower”.

Almost every village within the government district that ELC-Jabem covers has a Lutheran Church established, and this implies that the Sam Siga could guarantee at least a representative from almost all main villages or tribes of Morobe.

ELC-Jabem district is one of the six ELC districts in Morobe and 17 ELC districts throughout PNG.

ELC-Jabem geographically covers Finschhafen (Jabem/Mape LLG, Finschhafen Urban LLG), Nawaeb (Labuta LLG, Nabak LLG), Lae, Huon Gulf (Salamaua LLG, Wampar LLG), Menyamya district, Bulolo (Buang LLG, Wau/Bulolo Urban LLG), Markham district and Kaintiba (part of Gulf Province).

Apart from Church-related agenda, other pressing matters of social significance are also discussed.

Recently, one of the controversial matters is the proposed Wafi/Golpu deep-sea tailings placement (DSTP) method.

The Wafi-Golpu project proposes to dump its waste into the Huon Gulf Sea, where bulk of the coastline people are from the ELC-Jabem district.

In the 2019 Sam Siga, the floor resolved to pursue the “No to DSTP campaign”. And from there, the youths of Jabem pursued the matter until the Morobe Governor joined their campaign.

But now at the 2021 Sam Siga, the floor has realised that even after much of their concerns were loudly raised, the government continues to ignore them.

This is why the 2021 Sam Siga floor has resolved to continue pushing their “No to DSTP” message.