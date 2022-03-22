102 students register at new uni

Of the 49 pioneer students (from 2021), only one did not register for this academic year.

The 54 new students registered for the Certificate in Higher Education Foundation Studies (CHEFS) program started classes on Tuesday 1st of March.

The Certificate in Higher Education Foundation Studies Program is a stand-alone program and a pre-requisite for all wishing to study at WPU.

There are 16 females enrolled for the CHEFS program this year.

Eight units are taken under the CHEFS program and these are spread out in two semesters throughout the year.

Of the 48 continuing students, 22 have selected to study International Business Management, 17 students have committed to learning about Computer Networks and nine students will be studying Computer Programming.

“We are also proud to announce that we have enrolled our first group of non-school leavers, who applied through our online portal,” said WPU.

“The six individuals joined the school-leavers (of 2021) in undertaking the CHEFS program.”

Those interested to apply for the 2023 academic year can visit the website: https://study.wpu.ac.pg