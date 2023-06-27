10 non-citizens deported since January

The Chief Migration Officer, Stanis Hulahau, announced that these individuals were removed due to various criminal and administrative charges.

According to Mr Hulahau, the removals were carried out through administrative procedures, convictions, or acquittals by the courts.

The ICSA effectively implemented removal orders, leading to the deportation of over eight foreign nationals, including the controversial Australian businessman Jamie Pang.

In addition to these actions, the ICSA is collaborating closely with other state agencies such as Customs, National Fisheries Authority, and the Police in ongoing investigations and court cases.

Mr Hulahau emphasized that until these cases, including those involving suspects in the recent drug bust, are thoroughly investigated and referred to the ICSA, the agency will continue to operate within the boundaries of the Migration Act to remove or deport individuals involved.

"We are working with the Police and other line agencies to ensure that non-citizens who pose a threat and are unfit to live and work here are expelled. This includes foreigners suspected of engaging in transnational crimes, money laundering, and drug smuggling across our borders, and their cases are currently pending," Mr. Hulahau stated.

The ICSA's efforts aim to maintain the integrity of Papua New Guinea's immigration system and protect the nation from individuals involved in unlawful activities.