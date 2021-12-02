A report by the 1-Tok Kaunselin Helpim Lain, highlighted a 75% increase in callers seeking information on COVID-19 or reporting instances of violence that were later found to be COVID-19 related.

Thus a recent workshop facilitated by the Media Development Initiative to discuss the issue of COVID-19 Misinformation and Risk of Violence Against Women and Girls, saw Kinime David, the Manager of 1-Tok Kaunselin Helpim Lain, present a report generated by the helpline.

Kinime said, “The confinement in crowded spaces, disrupted livelihood and the limited access to information regarding the pandemic contributed to rise in gender based violence. In some areas, an escalation in community violence is also triggered by stigma and misinformation of COVID in PNG.”

She said since its establishment in 2015, the helpline has received and attended to over 100,000 calls, over 50,000 of which are GBV related. The calls are from survivors, witnesses and even perpetrators.

The report highlighted increases in mental health issues to 263%, sexual violence to 163%, family violence by 74%, safety issues by 132%, and sorcery-related violence (SRV) by 60%. The escalation in violence has been triggered by COVID-19 restrictions, social impacts, stigma and misinformation about the virus and vaccination.

Kinime said the helpline also acts as an entry point in terms of the referral pathway for survivors or anyone seeking assistance. The helpline not only provides support for GBV cases but for COVID-19 and other emergency services as well.

Kinime said the toll free confidential phone counselling service provides information and support for anyone experiencing family and sexual violence in PNG and can call the line for free – 7150 8000.

ChildFund, CIMC, FHI360, the New Zealand Aid Programme and USAID currently support the Helpline.

Kinime David said she hopes the PNG government can come on board to support the program to ensure future sustainability of this vital service.