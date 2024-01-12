“We will not stop,” says Sir Mahesh

The centre was established to invest in women and girls and reducing barriers was a fundamental way to contribute to PNG’s economic and social development by ensuring a handful of simple goals; access to information; access to services; community engagement; and empowerment.

With the growing national population, lack of employment opportunities, teenage pregnancies, and single parents in the workforce thus reducing productivity and the ability to learn or earn enough income, this centre, was an integral part of the community.

However, CPL Foundation Chairman, Sir Mahesh Patel says, “We will not stop. It’s a project that we’re very dedicated to. All the foundation works from within our safety environment will not stop. A lot of them are outreach programs. We were trying to link it up with the stores so that the program would carry on. It might be a bit of delay and a long period but those things are essential.”

Sir Mahesh added, “It’s a pity that our first site is no longer. It took us about 18 months of research and engagement with the community to come up with a solution because it’s a very sensitive topic. It’s a pity that our pilot branch which we couldn’t collect enough data for has gone up in smokes.”

Sir Mahesh says thousands of Papua New Guineans have been impacted by this loss of service but emphasized that CPL will carry on.

In October 2023, at the launching of the facility when speaking on family planning advocacy, Sir Mahesh said, “It is not just a health issue; it is a fundamental human right. It empowers individuals, especially women to make informed choices about the number of and spacing of their children. It contributes to healthier mothers and children, reduces maternal and infant mortality, (we are amongst some of the highest statistics in the world for that), and it also enhances the overall wellbeing of families and communities.”

Taking into account the sensitivity of such topics in PNG’s diverse cultural context, CPL Foundation took the time to tailor their approach to the unique cultural and geographical context of our nation. Thus, engaging home-grown experts, LEAN Consulting PNG Limited.

Thus, today, in a press conference, Sir Mahesh reiterated that “This work will carry on for sure.”