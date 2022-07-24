“Violence Should Be Condemned”

Representing the medical arenas was Dr. Esther Apuahe, PNG’s first female Neurosurgeon.

PNG’s first female Neurosurgeon, Esther Apuahe, says everyone should openly talk about the freedom of choice, especially at this of election.

“As a woman I feel that we should all talk to the public the population and our families everyone around and close to us about the democratic process of election. That’s what we want to stand for, freedom of choice.

“People need to know that they can go out there freely and make that choice then elect whichever leader they want. We have our freedom, the freedom given to us by a constitution of our land Papua New Guinea our beautiful country,” said Dr. Apuahe.

She said these rights are ours and should not be taken away from us because our voices matter and this is not just for the present day but for the country’s next generation of children and their future.

She added, “We should look at leaders, they should not be prioritizing their own needs in front of their people or the population. They should be looking at issues that are affecting PNG. Issues like health, education, access to affordable services.”

She highlighted that in NCD, the hospital is there but it takes 122 hours for someone to seek help, to actually get to the emergency department and then to the wards to be treated or managed.

“Why is that? It’s because we are lacking so many things, our priorities or government priorities are wrong. And how do we change this? The process that is being laid out to us is the elections, so if we can have transparent non-violent elections with people having their own freedom to choose which leaders to represent them, these problems or issues I feel would be all sorted out.”

Dr Apuahe said the power is in the people, but it is how to make them understand that they have the power and that violence is not the answer. The democratic election process should be run in a way that allows people to vote without fear or intimidation.

“As a health profession coming from the medical fraternity I join all organizations and other stakeholders to condemn violence that are created during these election and we call for a democratic election process that is guided by a constitution.

“A constitution that has been laid out for our country, for a better future for the next generation, and to improve our living standard, health and children can be educated and be great leaders.”