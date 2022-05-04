“Violence Against Women Must End”

Chargé d'Affaires Joe Zadrozny met with PNG officials today, voicing concerns by the U.S. embassy regarding alarming articles of SARV in the media in NCD, and issued a statement noting that SARV was not limited to one region of PNG but is an issue that effects all Papua New Guineans.

He stated that SARV and GBV are the greatest barriers to PNG’s stability and progress, in order for PNG to maintain a healthy democracy and for communities to increase their income levels, violence against women must stop.

He said women must be seen as valued members of every community who are prized for their vital contributions to society. This week, President Biden launched the implementation of the U.S. Strategy to Prevent Conflict and Promote Stability with Papua New Guinea and it outlines a ten-year effort to foster peace and long-term stability in PNG.

Mr Zadrozny said in order for this to occur, communities must reject violence, promote dialogue, and think critically about the false narratives being implied at victims of SARV.

The PNG government has been calling attention to SARV with creating strategies to alleviate these horrific crimes but to no avail as there is minimal change in how communities intervene to stop the violence.

People must take responsibility for the violence that happens in their communities and must stand up and speak out against targeting women and girls, as they are the backbone of any free and open society and must be respected and treated as equal members of the community.

The U.S. is committing to ensuring that SARV ends in PNG.