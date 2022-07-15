“Treat Farming As A Business”

PNG Agbook working with the PNG Cocoa Board, organized two sets of trainings for rural farmers in the Sepik region of Papua New Guinea.

Twenty-three (23) farmers who represented farmer groups and agribusinesses in the Sandaun and East Sepik provinces were eager participants in the trainings conducted recently over a two-week period at the PNG Cocoa Board nursery site in Hawain, Wewak District, East Sepik Province.

Facilitating the sessions was owner and Managing Director of PNG Agbook Company, Nicole Isifu, a committed young woman inspired to challenge existing farming practices and to drive an increase in more active youth participation in agriculture – as entrepreneurs rather than as part-timers and labourers.

“While farming provides a means for meeting household subsistence needs, the rationale is to add value out of this practice that must be business like, and this is where financial literacy knowledge and farm management skills are crucial and necessary for rural communities.

“This in realizing the value of agriculture for an improved income and sustainable participation and living,” explained EU Funded UN Joint STREIT Programme Coordinator, Dr Xuebing Sun.

The farmers attended as Trainers-of-Trainers and were expected to return to their clusters/groups to train other members including youths and women so this important knowledge to appreciate and practice farming as a business is passed on to others for a collective change in mindset by all in rural communities.

For the participants, contents of the training were excellent and relevant to their household and farming needs where they can easily implement in their local areas.

“We didn’t know how to save money with the bank so in times of need we can apply for small loans. If this training had come earlier, I think PNG would have change a lot,” said Xavier Kapia, a single male farmer from Mupa Cocoa Farming Group of Angoram District, East Sepik.

“When I have a family, my children should not face the challenges of not completing their education just because of school fee problems. I will start saving now,” added Kapia who is still enjoying a young life.

The training was beneficial to farmer groups as well to operate like a business.

“With this financial literacy skills, we can now prepare proper documentations as one of the requirements of lending agencies to access small loans. My executives are village boys so I can go back and train them,” said Jimmy Makain, the Executive Officer of Wape Agriculture Marketing Group of Lumi District, Sandaun Province.

The group has a membership of 56 clusters comprising 1300 plus member farmers that includes youth and women from East and West Wape LLGs.