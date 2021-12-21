“Transparent Procurement System Needed”

The Department of Health (DOH) has renewed a contract for provision of aid post kits to the company that was exposed by the Public Accounts Committee for serious flaws in quality of drugs and other anomalies.

This is yet to be rectified by the department, since the inquiry and tabling of the report on September 9th 2020, by the then Chairman, John Pundari, who is now the Finance Minister.

“I am concerned that since the much advertised PAC Inquiry and the report tabled by the Chairman, nothing has been done to design a more transparent procurement system and engage reputable companies that could procure and supply quality drugs,” Mr Juffa said.

Meanwhile, he said the logistics of delivery of drugs, medicines, consumables and other medical equipment is still atrocious. This was exposed as being substandard and indeed procurements then were shown to be under dubious circumstances. This has also not improved.

“The same companies are involved and they are not delivering the drugs to the doorsteps of aid posts and health centers and hospitals as required to and paid for.

“Papua New Guineans deserve the best health care that we can give them. The current health care is not delivering to the expectations of the people. It is actually in a terrible state of affairs and needs to be overhauled.

“The new Secretary must take necessary decisive action. He needs to be supported by his Minister and everyone of us to build a health care system that works effectively for all of us.”

Governor Juffa, urged the Government to consider the proposal by the Committee that would see significance improvements in the procurement of drugs, medical equipment and consumables as well as the delivery of these items in a timely efficient manner to aid posts, health centres, hospitals throughout PNG.

He stated that the proposal came about from diagnostic reviews of the NDOH systems and consultation with stakeholders including development partners and CSOs that assisted PNG within the health sector and indeed at the urging of the Prime Minister who immediately upon taking office had put the NDOH on notice to act swiftly to improve health-care in PNG.

Governor Juffa called on the Minister to also bring the outstanding PHA Regulations to the NEC, review health plan, and deliver a robust, effective health plan that captures every Papua New Guinean’s health needs.

“The PHA regulations have been outstanding for too long. It is causing dysfunctionality in many PHAs nationwide.”