“Reconsider Dumping Of Nuclear Waste”

Japan’s government claim that Minister Yoshimasa Hayasi will be touring the two Pacific states to promote a “free and open Indo-Pacific” with an aim to diminish China’s growing military and economic influence in the region.

Representing several Pacific civil society organisations, the Collective reiterated its call for the Japanese Government and the Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc. (TEPCO) to cease their plans to discharge over 1.28 million tonnes of radioactive waste into the Pacific Ocean.

The Collective hope that leaders and government officials in Fiji and Palau will use the opportunity to reinforce the message to Minister Hayashi that the Pacific ocean must not become a free dumping ground for nuclear wastes from the Fukushima nuclear power plant – one of the greatest nuclear disasters of our times.

The Pacific suffered the consequences of nuclear testing for generations and people continue to live with the damage done by historical nuclear tests made by major powers, the United States, United Kingdom and France.

The Collective refutes the veracity of TEPCO’s Radiological Impact Assessment (RIA) released in November 2021. The RIA does not consider the concerns raised by Pacific leaders and other neighboring governments who oppose the current proposed plan by Japan.

Pacific leaders who were never consulted about the decision have called for all alternative options that does not impact the Pacific Ocean including storage of nuclear waste material on land. The Collective firmly believes the current plan is in breach of the Pacific Nuclear Free Zone Treaty, and International Laws and Treaties such as the London Convention on the Prevention of Marine Pollution.

The Collective continues to hold the view that TEPCO, and the relevant Japanese Government agencies, have willfully and wrongly prioritised convenience and costs of releasing contaminated radioactive waste over the short term and long term environmental and human cost of their planned actions.

There is no scenario in which discharging nuclear waste into the Pacific Ocean is justified for the health, wellbeing, and future safety of Pacific peoples and the environment.