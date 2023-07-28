“Put the nation and people first”

DPM Rosso said the National Government after directions from Prime Minister James Marape, have ensured an understanding with Puma Energy to recommence fuel supply which includes fuel to the aviation industry, whilst further serious dialogue continues to find a long-lasting solution to the issue.

DPM Rosso said Puma Energy has agreed to make amendments to administrative procedures to meet all of Bank of PNG’s requirements.

He reiterated that Government respects the independence and integrity of all government agencies and financial institutions plus Puma Energy.

However, he urges common sense to prevail within the confines of the law to resolve the situation amicably.

He said preliminary investigations which started last year by multiple government agencies have not found any evidence of wrongdoing by Puma Energy, however, BPNG and Customs are continuing further detailed investigations and these reports will be furnished within the next couple of weeks to further clarify the issue.

“Now that Puma is complying, we focus the Government’s attention on ensuring that the other parties comply with directives within the confines of the law, to find solutions – short term and long term - for the benefit of our country and our people,” DPM Rosso said.

The Prime Minister has tasked the Treasurer, Ian Ling-Stuckey, Petroleum Minister Kerenga Kua, and DPM Rosso to find a long-lasting solution and to report back to National Security Council as soon as possible.

He said, “Government is continuing serious dialogue led by himself, Treasurer Ian Ling-Stuckey and Minister Kua with BPNG, Puma and BSP as directed by Prime Minister Marape and the National Security Council to have an outcome by Tuesday next week at the latest so that we can have a solution to this critical issue.”

Meantime, Puma Energy has agreed to utilize its stock of fuel for emergency use to ensure supply of fuel until Tuesday, whilst dialogue continues to reach a long-term solution.

Puma will import fuel and commence normal operations once the issues are resolved by all parties involved.

“We recognize Puma’s investment in our communities over the last 10 years and they have reiterated their commitment to continue operations in PNG as one of the 40 countries in which they operate globally. I would like to appreciate Puma for continuing their fuel supply and putting the nation first whilst dialogue continues,” DPM Rosso said.