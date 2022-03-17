“No Need For Guns During Elections”

“I believe that we should not be running election with guns, but in certain part of the country we would use force to control the crowd and protect our citizens to exercise their democratic rights,” Minister Onglo said.

He said this when referring to yesterday’s Post-Courier front page, stating that police were yet to purchase firearms for security operations as per a police procurement process.

Police Commissioner, David Manning said that there has been a delay in the warranting of funds for the procurement of firearms, ammunitions, Police uniforms and other needs for Police for the coming elections. He said the delay is beyond their control as the funds go through the procurement process. Commissioner Manning has reassured the nation that the Police stands ready to provide a safe and secure environment for voters to exercise their democratic right this coming elections. “The issues with lack of firearms, ammunition, and uniform has been budgeted for and is part of our procurement plan. The delay is beyond our control. It is the late warranting of funds.

“It is public funds so the procurement process needs to be followed. We are working closely with the procurement committee and the office of the chairman to ensure we expedite the procurement process while there is a genuine need,” added Manning.