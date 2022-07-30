“Extension Of Date For Return Of Writs Valid”

He said the decision was reached after the Electoral Commissioner had sought advice from the Inter Agency Elections Committee (IDEC), the Office of the State Solicitor and the Secretary for Justice.

“Let me assure the people of our beautiful country that according to our view, the decision of of the Electoral Commissioner to extend the date for the return of writs for Friday 5th August 2022 is valid and according to the existing law.

“The power to extend the date for the return of writs, is provided for under the Organic Law on the National and Local-level Government Elections and our Constitution.

“For those who are interested in the law, please see Sections 105, 126, Schedule 1.2, 1.16 of the Constitution and Sections 80 and 177 of the Organic Law on the National and Local-level Government Elections”.

Dr. Kwa said it is also important to note that the decision of the Electoral Commissioner to extend the date for the return of writs to 5th August 2022 is to ensure that all electorates are represented in Parliament.

“Also, by then, we should have a clear view of which political party has won the highest number of seats to be invited to form Government under the Organic Law on the Integrity of Political Parties and candidates,” he stated.

With the approval of the Head of State, to extend the return of writs to 5th August 2022, all Members of the 10th Parliament will cease to hold office on the 5th August 2022.

This also means that the Prime Minister and Ministers continue to hold those offices.

He said the Speaker of Parliament will set the new date for the first sitting of Parliament for the 11th Parliament.

“It is imperative that we all support the Electoral Commission to complete the 2022 National Elections”, he added.