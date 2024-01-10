“Do away with crook dealings”

The meeting convened by New Ireland Governor Chief Sir Julius Chan, expressed concerns over the mismanagement of funds, improper directions, and unauthorized use of resources within the administration.

During the meeting on Tuesday, January 9th, Governor Chan urged the senior management team to recommit to the government's policy directives, emphasizing the importance of loyalty and adherence to the public service code of conduct.

"I am aware of the mismanagement of funds and crook dealings within the administration, and I will come down hard on those responsible," warned Governor Chan.

He specifically addressed issues such as improper directions, delays in public service, unauthorized use of resources, and excessive travel by senior public servants.

Governor Chan clarified that such behaviour would not be tolerated in New Ireland and urged those who disagreed with his stance to leave their positions. He emphasized the need for the SEM team to uphold the public's trust and safeguard public funds and assets.

Acting Provincial Administrator Richard Andia thanked the Governor for the reminder and assured full commitment from the senior public servants to adhere to the Chan-Missen Government's directives for the year.