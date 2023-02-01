“Discharge your duties with honesty”

He made this statement during the 2023 Legal Year Opening at the Marimari Lutheran Church in Port Moresby this morning.

Justice Gavara Nanu who stepped in to deliver Chief Justice Sir Gibbs Salika’s speech who was absent reiterated the importance of applying their oath as a guide.

“In the application of the law, we must do so with honesty and dignity.

“When we lose focus on upholding the rule of law then we will find ourselves in a society where there is break down of rule of law and bribery and corruption will prosper.

“It is therefore our duty that when we are discharging our duties, we must do so with honesty and dignity.

“Respect the rights of every citizen and apply the law in fairness,” he added.

The senior judge said the constitution must be protected and guarded, adding that the power they exercise as law enforces belongs to the people of PNG.

The Judiciary is reminded to uphold the rule of law and administer justice in strict accordance with the law.