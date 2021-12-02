“Clarify Status Of P’nyang PRL3”

Mr Lupari said the P'nyang PRL3 had expired five years ago and to date the Government through the Petroleum Advisory Board (PAB) has not made any decision.

“Why is the PAB and the Government sitting on it? The good Minister and the Government know that the APDL lodged by ExxonMobil in haste failed all the requirements, both technical and commercial, under the Oil and Gas Act,” he said.

Mr Lupari added that it is now incumbent upon the PAB and the Government to do is what is right in accordance with the Law.

“We have great faith in Minister Kua, who is one of the most senior lawyers in our country, and a respected officer of the court, to do what is right under our Law.

“He knows well that ExxonMobil has no legal right over the Pnyang PRL3, and hence any negotiations with ExxonMobil including the recent signed Heads of Agreement have no legal basis,” he said.

Mr Lupari reiterated that the people of Western Province and the country have the right to know the status of the P'nyang PRL3, and the legal basis for the Heads of Agreement and any negotiations with ExxonMobil.

“I call on Minister Kua to explain and provide clarity on all these issues.”