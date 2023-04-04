“China’s presence not a security threat”

State Counselor and Foreign Minister for China, Qin Gang, has raised China’s concerns on the proposed PNG-Australia Bilateral Security Treaty and its intended purposes.

Gang reiterated that China’s presence in the Pacific is not a security threat and went on to seek reassurance that the purported bilateral security arrangement with Australia was not in some way seeking to counter China’s influence in PNG and the Pacific.

He added that China’s presence in the Pacific region was to promote development cooperation and enhance collective efforts towards addressing challenges faced by both Pacific Island countries and China as developing nations.

PNG Foreign Minister Tkatchenko responded that the proposed Bilateral Security Treaty with Australia is one that will cover a broad spectrum of areas such as policing, health security, climate change, gender security, biosecurity amongst other.

It will be focused more on building PNG’s capacity and capabilities to face these security challenges from the external environment but more importantly internally. It will not be solely defense agreement between PNG and Australia.

Meantime, the Chinese Government is looking to host the China-Pacific Island Countries (China - PIC) during the course of this year and look forward to hosting the Pacific Islands- Leaders including PNG.