‘Pikinini Festival’ included in 2023 Goroka Show

One of the highlights of this year's event will be the ‘Pikinini Day’ or Pikinini Festival scheduled for September 15, where children will don their traditional attire or "bilas" to promote and embrace their cultural heritage.

Keryn Hargreaves, Chairlady of the Goroka Show stressed the importance of passing on cultural knowledge to the younger generation. She emphasized that culture is the cornerstone of identity and must be preserved for the future.

Hargreaves hopes that the National Cultural Commission (NCC) would recognize the significance of the Pikinini Festival and consider supporting it through educational initiatives or school programs.

She reminded everyone that preserving culture was a collective responsibility and should be a part of life for Papua New Guineans.

This year's Goroka Show promises to be a spectacular showcase of cultural diversity, featuring 150 singsing groups from all four regions of Papua New Guinea, spanning from Hela in the Highlands to Momase and the Southern region.

The NCC has extended its support to the 67th Goroka Show with a K20,000 donation.

Steven Enomb Kilanda, Executive Director of the NCC highlighted the vital role cultural festivals play in keeping culture alive and vibrant.

He encouraged larger shows like this one to collaborate closely with smaller grassroots cultural festivals across the country.

The 67th Goroka Show is sponsored by the National Gaming Control Board (NGCB) and is set to captivate audiences with its dynamic blend of tradition and modernity.