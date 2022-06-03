It is the biggest international day for the environment, which is led by the UN Environment Programme and has been held annually since 1973.

This year’s theme is “Only One Earth”, which points out that out of the billions of galaxies in the universe, and out of the billions of planets in our galaxy, there is only one Earth.

The Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations and Executive Director of the UN Environment Programme, Inger Andersen, said the idea of World Environment Day was born out of the understanding that we need to stand up to protect the air, land and water on which we all depend.

“It was born out of an understanding that the power of people matters and matters greatly,” she stated.

“Today, as we look to a present and a future of heatwaves, droughts, floods, wildfires, pandemics, dirty air and plastic-ridden oceans and yes, wars, action is more important than ever and we are running against the clock.

“And this is on all of us.

“This means people making smarter choices on what we eat, what we wear, and how we live.

“And this means legislators who protect the human right to a healthy environment.”

Andersen stressed that we have only one home and that is worth standing up for.