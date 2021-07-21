Evah Kuamin made this statement when launching her book entitled, My Love – Natugu.

Natugu means “my child” in the Kuanua language of East New Britain, where the author is from.

During the launching of her book on Saturday in Lae, she shared that My Love – Natugu responds to the parental challenges in caring for a special needs child.

Her daughter, Sarah, was an energetic little girl until she fell ill in 2015 at just six years of age. From then on, she could barely move, talk or laugh, and suffers from seizures.

“The book is about her,” said Kuamin. “It’s about my journey with her, the struggles that we faced, how we overcame them and how I’ve come to a point where I’ve accepted her for who she is.

“And in a nutshell, despite her condition, she is a blessing to me.”

Taking a place of honour at the launch was veteran investigative journalist, Scott Waide, who was one of the individuals who pushed Kuamin to share her experiences. He started encouraging her to write a blog way before meeting her.

“Mi stat ridim wanem samting em save raitim lo Facebook na I can say that it’s hard to read what Evah writes,” he said. “Bikos Evah, taim em raitim ol samting, em bai pulim olgeta samting insait lo lewa blo yu, na olgeta bel blo yu, na em bai kamaut na putim ples klia na, you have to confront your emotions, basically.”

He further urged Papua New Guineans to write their own narrative; an encouragement that was supported by Digicel Foundation CEO, Serena Sasingian.

Sasingian said the Foundation did not think twice when it came to backing the book launch, as one of their areas of focus is on children with special needs.

“Your experience, what you have done and everything that you have decided to – through your share of will – document this story to go out; it needs to be read. And I definitely make a commitment on our part to help get your story out there so that more people can read it and parents can also be inspired.”

(Evah Kuamin and her inspiration, Sarah)