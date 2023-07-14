‘HEO Attraction Allowance’ MoU signed

The signing was between the Department of Personnel Management and the National Department of Health on behalf of the Health Extension Officers’ Association.

The MoU was to bring into effect, Determination of Salaries and Allowances of the Health Extension Officers, which was 10 years overdue. The last MoU was in effect from 2011-2013.

The MOU is now known as the ‘HEO Attraction Allowance’ MoU.

Secretary Sansan pointed out the contents of the document as following: There are now 663 HEOs on the government payroll; The current allowances paid every fortnight is over K600,000. The salary is under a K1million and by Pay 26 this year, the listed personnel will be paid a K41million in total.

With the improvements to the negotiation process, the parties have looked at the log of claims that came before the state, which were consolidated by the National Department of Health and the HEO union on behalf of the members.

“Apart from the four existing claims, there were improvements made to; domestic market allowance, some increase to consolidated overtime and on-call allowance, increase to the mental health allowance, increase in the book allowance, and a new log of claim which is also taken into account and got approved in the process.

The new document is called Rural HEOs attraction allowance of K3000 per annum. Sansan encouraged the officials of the Department of Treasury and Finance to process payments of the allowances when it comes to implementation.