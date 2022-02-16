‘Biggest family event in Lae’

The festival will coincide with the annual Rosso Cup Mountain Bike Challenge, which is set for May 21st to 23rd, 2022.

In a statement, the Lae MP’s office said the Lae Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in partnership with the Lae Tourism Bureau, are organising this year’s event, which is set to rival the annual Morobe Show.

Lae Festival will have arts and crafts and business exhibitions at the Forest Research Institute (FRI) and Lae showgrounds, boat racing at Voco Point and bicycle racing at the Lae Botanical Gardens and Raunwara.

LCCI President, John Byrne, said the event is aimed at bringing together the business community and the people of Lae, and to promote peace, unity and good citizenship in Lae.

“This event will complement the developments taking place in Lae under the leadership of Hon. John Rosso in the last four years,” stated Byrne.

Member for Lae, John Rosso, said the success of the last Rosso Cup Mountain Bike challenge and the recent Rosso Cup sports tournaments around Lae give hope to bring Lae back to its glory days.

“Seeing the smiles, joy and laughter on the faces of children and every citizen is priceless. I want to make Lae become the city that many of us grew up in during our time,” stressed the MP.

This year’s event has attracted massive support from the business community in Lae.

The Lae City Authority says it is looking forward to a bigger and better event in May.

(Boat racing has been slotted in for the Lae Festival 2022)