‘A very sad time’

The Department of Justice and Attorney General mourn the deaths of two officers, and the PNG Judiciary farewelled a senior judge who also passed on.

Teine Kama from Simbu Province was a court management system data entry clerk with the Office of the Solicitor General in Port Moresby. He died on April 7, 2021, in the National Capital District (NCD).

Elizabeth Passingan from New Ireland Province was a long-serving senior probation officer. She passed away on April 11 in Kimbe, West New Britain Province.

Justice Nicholas Kiriwom was the Resident Judge in Wewak, East Sepik Province. He died on April 12 in NCD.

Kramer thanked Kama, Passingan and Kiriwom for their service to the department, judiciary and the country, and offered his condolences to their families.

(The Late Justice Nicholas Kiriwom)