‘That’s what annoys me’: Cam Smith blasts former teammates over video scandal

The NRL and the Storm are investigating two videos that allegedly show Munster and Smith with a white powder in the aftermath of their preliminary final loss to the Panthers.

Speaking on SEN Radio Smith took aim at the stupidity of the players for allowing the circumstances surrounding the incident to take place.

“These boys know the rules; it’s illegal in society and within the game of rugby league,” Smith told SEN radio.

“I’d like to think they’re smarter than the way they’ve acted.

“To allow outsiders into a room and they’ve got phones out filming … it’s mind-boggling to see these guys make these poor choices.”

The former club captain played with both Smith and Munster for the last four years of his career, before retiring after the 2020 Grand Final.

The future Immortal was disappointed with the players for bringing unnecessary scrutiny on the club after such a successful season that saw them win a record 19 straight games to clinch the minor premiership.

“They’ve put so much heat and spotlight on the Melbourne Storm as an organisation and the same on their teammates and former players … who for their entire career did the right thing,” Smith said.

“That’s what annoys me.”

Melbourne football boss Frank Ponissi was also disappointed in the players for compounding their finals exit in a tough week for the club.

“As a club we’re bitterly disappointed with the incident,” said Ponissi.

“Any time there’s an incident it’s a problem but it’s not widespread [throughout the club].

“It’s probably how you react — any great cultures will face moments of adversity and challenging times … but it’s how the people in the club react and we will react in the most positive way possible.”

The Storm issued a letter to its members on Wednesday saying the three players including Chris Lewis were remorseful for their actions.

“Having spent a lot of time with the players involved over the last few days, I know they are extremely remorseful and embarrassed,” Melbourne boss Justin Rodski wrote.

“We expect to be in a position to provide an update to our members early next week.

“The three players involved will also be present to address this issue directly once the investigation has concluded.”

