Parkop Forges Partnership With Samuel

Both leaders made the commitment at Samuel’s recent swearing-in, on the NCDC Board.

Governor Parkop who is the NCDC Board Chairman, said former MPs for the Moresby North West electorate did not partner with him to deliver goods and services to the people.

He added that the commitment announced would mean a paradigm shift in service delivery.

“Us working together to deliver outcomes for the people of Moresby North-West is the most paramount of priorities. We are one team and we need to deliver together,” Parkop said.

Commending the city administration for their support to the new member, the Governor said the people expected their mandated leaders to work in partnership during this short period of time, until the next elections.

City Manager Bernard Kipit also said MP Samuel represented a very important constituency in NCD.

MP Samuel outlined that infrastructure development and economic stimulus package topped his priority list. He invited Governor Parkop to join him in visiting Hanuabada, Tatana and Baruni villages to gain first-hand information on what needs to be done.

“It’s a great challenge given the short space of time, but we must rise up to the challenge. I owe it to the people of this electorate,” said Samuel.