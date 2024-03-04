Work starts on Yangoru Barracks

Member for Yangoru-Saussia and Minister for International Trade and Investment, Richard Maru announced last week.

“Earthworks has started this week and we cannot wait for the building to be constructed. This work will be complimented by the new fence around the perimeter of the Barracks and work on a new bore water supply system that we will be constructing under the supervision of Water PNG.”

MP Maru says the contractor is also working to complete the rest of the 45 houses for the Barracks.

“We plan to bring in part of our new Yangoru Mobile squad members this year to occupy the houses that are already completed so they can assist the District in dealing with our law and order issues in the district.”

Maru emphasized that law and order remains the district’s priority.

“On behalf of my people, I thank the Prime Minister and our PANGU-led Government for giving priority to completing the Yangoru Mobile Barracks for the benefit of us, the Yangoru-Saussia people and the greater Sepik Region.”