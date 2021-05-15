Tsiamalili is Vice Minister for B’ville Affairs

Prime Minister James Marape says the appointment of Tsiamalili Jnr is to continue the Government's priority to ensure lasting peace and political settlement is reached on the Island.

He said this when witnessing the swearing in of Tsiamalili as Vice Minister Assisting the PM on Bougainville Affairs by Governor General, Sir Bob Dadae at Government House, this week.

PM Marape said Tsiamalili Jnr is not new to the Public Service and political structure in Waigani.

“He has been head of the PNG Sports Foundation for a few terms but as he comes into Parliament as Regional Member for Bougainville he will be Vice Minister assisting me over overseeing Bougainville matters.”

“We now are in an important stage of our consultation process with the people of Bougainville and the Autonomous Government of Bougainville and his exposure and his experience on both sides gives him the edge as Vice Minister for Bougainville going forward,” said PM Marape.

PM Marape emphasized that the Government has heard the voices of the people of Bougainville.

The results of the referendum results were presented to the Governor-General last year and the two governments must now develop a roadmap that leads to lasting political settlement.

PM Marape’s commitment to ensuring the Bougainville Peace Agreement is implemented and the appointment of Tsiamalili Jnr comes as the Government and the United Nations Development Program have co-signed a Post-Referendum consultation project agreement to support the consultation process on the outcomes of the Referendum.