Sir Michael lived his dream

At the commemoration event of his passing, organized by the PNG Forest Authority and ministry, close relative of the family, Rodney Kamus, shared how the late Grand Chief dreamed of his death, one year before his passing. Kamus spoke with admiration and humility for the country’s founding father, whom he spent a great deal of time with up until his passing.

Kamus, was personal assistant to Late Sir Michael. He recalled an encounter two weeks before Sir Michael’s passing where he told Kamus, that he lived his dream.

Kamus said after being discharged from PIH that day, Sir Michael had a craving for rice, so he took the Grand Chief to a restaurant. On the way, they passed the Hilton Hotel.

“Em lukim Hilton and all these high-rise buildings na em tok, “Rodney, I saw everything that I wanted. You see the building there? I dreamt of all these things. Mi driman long ol Papua New Guinea bai ranim kantri ol yet; managing directors, doctors, nurses, pilots, everything. You look at the buildings. I lived to see it!” Kamus reported.

Kamus also said that the late Grand Chief also had a series of dreams a year before his passing, which he shared with the family.

“In his first dream, he dreamed of soldiers lining up in a parade and then he was asked to go out and address the parade, so he took off all the things (on) his body and he walked out and we had to go and bring him back.

“Second night, he saw school children singing the national anthem, raising the flag and they wanted him to go out and sing with them.

“The third night he saw us in a plane and in the dream he woke up, walked out and said, ‘go and tell the pilots to warm up the plane, it’s too cold in here’. And the fourth night in his dream he saw himself fighting with mama and he destroyed everything in the house,” Kamus recalled.

Kamus said they talked about the dreams that day, and then on the fifth night, it was the final dream of all these events.

“This time he saw all Papua New Guineans were gathered in front of his house. I told his children, something is wrong with the old man, let us have him checked. However, they said, it may be the side effect of medication. So one year later when they (took) him back to the same room at PIH, I knew he was going,” Kamus lamented.

Today, three years on, we celebrate the life of our founding Father, the late Great Grand Chief Sir Michael Thomas Somare.