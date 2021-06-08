School books donated to Lealea Primary

This is the second time a donation is being made to this school, the first being the donation of a water tank to the Elementary School earlier.

The Upper Primary students received books including encyclopedia, teachers’ reference books and children’s reading material, thanks to NiuPower and Buk bilong Pikinini who donated the books.

External Affairs Manager for NiuPower, Wellington Bellawa said they were happy to be able to donate the books. He also commended the grade 6 students who demonstrated the importance of doing exercise through drama and dance.

“I’d like to say thank you to Buk bilong Pikinini for partnering with us at this occasion. Now there’s a thousand books here and they have encyclopedias, teacher’s reference books and children’s reading material. So please use them. Reading is always a must in any institution.” Bellawa said.

He added that Niupower has big power station next to the LNG plant which provides electricity to Port Moresby town and the villages along the Hiri West area. Niupower partners with Oil Search and Kumul Petroleum.

He also thanked the Ward Councilor and his representative for accommodating this event.