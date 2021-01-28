Mirisim visits National Fire Service

Minister Mirisim made the courtesy visit to meet with the Chief Fire Officer, his deputy and officers to familiarize himself with one of the agencies that is under his leadership.

He said he was very impressed with the office especially for putting up a guard of honour for him.

Chief Fire Officer, Bill Roo and his staff were excited to host this small but historical visit by any minister of government responsible for their office to visit them. Fire Officers turned up in their best attire for the occasion.

CFO Roo took the chance to express some of the felt needs that the office had which had been suppressed over the years.

“The budget in 2020 we received a budget of K25.4million. K16.5 million was for personal emulments for salaries, goods and services we received K3.9 million only. Out of that whilst the K1.3million was removed under the supplementary budget, that left us with K2.6 million, so for me to run 14 fire stations, just imagine with 2.6 million. That’s how far we have come with the grace of God.” Bill Roo – Chief Fire Officer – PNGFS

He explained that their mission is to respond to fire calls and road accidents, oil spill, plane crash which is the operational function. But they also have the non-operational function which is on awareness and education. This includes giving advice when buildings are erected for recommendations to be made.

He said the nonresponse activities are those that the Fire Services has decided to sell because of funding constraints.

Minister Mirisim explained his portfolio that includes the National Fire Service, the National Volunteer Service and the National Disaster office. He made his intentions known that he wants to be as close to these agencies as possible.

While sitting and listening to the Chief Fire Officer “When I was sitting down I decided already that I will have two days in this office so Chief Fire officer you can go ahead and fix my office.”

Solan Mirisim – Minister for Defense

‘Fire services is an important service and we need to extend our services to provinces wo presence of fire service like Enga, Simbu, Sandaun, Western, Hela, ARoB to name a few. This is vital given the many building development buildings that are aspiring at a very rapid rate in some of these areas and it is our duty to protect them and also at the same time be part of the development.”

Minister also assured the CFO that he envisaged to establish all 22 fire offices throughout the country under his leadership until year 22.